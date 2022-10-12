Singer Jim Seals (Seals & Crofts) is 80. Singer Gary Puckett is 80. Actor Michael McKean is 75. Actor George Wendt is 74. Actor-singer Bill Hudson is 73. Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is 67. Astronaut Mae Jemison is 66. Country singer Alan Jackson is 64. Movie critic Richard Roeper is 63. Movie director Rob Marshall is 62. Actor Grant Shaud is 62. Animator Mike Judge is 60. Rock singer-musician Fred LeBlanc (Cowboy Mouth) is 59. Singer Rene’ Dif is 55. Reggae singer Ziggy Marley is 54. Actor Wood Harris is 53. Singer Wyclef Jean (zhahn) is 53. World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els is 53. Singer Chris Kirkpatrick (’N Sync) is 51. Rapper Eminem is 50. Actor Sharon Leal is 50. Actor Matthew Macfadyen is 48. Actor Felicity Jones is 39. Actor Chris Lowell is 38.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Poll shows Frisch closing in on Boebert
- Fruita beats Grand Junction, plays for injured teammate
- Arrest made in North Avenue business shooting
- Scene change: Delta’s historic Egyptian Theater gains new owner, renewed vision
- Motorcycle parts manufacturer relocating to Grand Junction from Colorado Springs
- Noise from lightning-delayed rock concert sparks complaints
- Police: North Ave. shooting arose from verbal altercation
- County opts out of state family leave law
- Owners eager to rebrand GJ Rockies
- Nine arrested in Rifle in suspected drug ring
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:20:09 AM
Sunset: 06:41:02 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:21:09 AM
Sunset: 06:39:32 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:22:09 AM
Sunset: 06:38:03 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:23:09 AM
Sunset: 06:36:35 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:24:10 AM
Sunset: 06:35:07 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:25:11 AM
Sunset: 06:33:40 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:26:12 AM
Sunset: 06:32:15 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.