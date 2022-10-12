College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka is 83. Singer-musician Russ Giguere is 79. Actor Joe Morton is 75. Actor Pam Dawber is 72. Author Terry McMillan is 71. Writer-producer Chuck Lorre is 70. Gospel singer Vickie Winans is 69. Director-screenwriter David Twohy (TOO’-ee) is 67. International Tennis Hall of Famer Martina Navratilova is 66. Actor Jon Lindstrom is 65. International Hall of Fame boxer Thomas Hearns is 64. Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is 62. Jazz musician Wynton Marsalis is 61. Actor Vincent Spano is 60. Rock musician Tim Cross is 56. Singer Nonchalant is 55. Former tennis player Michael Stich (shteek) is 54. Actor Joy Bryant is 48. Rock musician Peter Svensson (The Cardigans) is 48. Actor Wesley Jonathan is 44. R&B singer-actor Ne-Yo is 43. Country singer Josh Gracin is 42. Olympic gold medal skier Lindsey Vonn is 38. Jazz singer-musician Esperanza Spalding is 38. Actor-model Freida Pinto is 38. Actor Zac Efron is 35. Actor Joy Lauren is 33. U.S. Olympic and WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner is 32. TV personality Bristol Palin is 32. Actor Tyler Posey is 31. Actor Toby Regbo is 31.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Poll shows Frisch closing in on Boebert
- Fruita beats Grand Junction, plays for injured teammate
- Arrest made in North Avenue business shooting
- Scene change: Delta’s historic Egyptian Theater gains new owner, renewed vision
- Motorcycle parts manufacturer relocating to Grand Junction from Colorado Springs
- Noise from lightning-delayed rock concert sparks complaints
- Police: North Ave. shooting arose from verbal altercation
- County opts out of state family leave law
- Owners eager to rebrand GJ Rockies
- Nine arrested in Rifle in suspected drug ring
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:20:09 AM
Sunset: 06:41:02 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:21:09 AM
Sunset: 06:39:32 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:22:09 AM
Sunset: 06:38:03 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:23:09 AM
Sunset: 06:36:35 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:24:10 AM
Sunset: 06:35:07 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:25:11 AM
Sunset: 06:33:40 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:26:12 AM
Sunset: 06:32:15 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.