Retired MLB All-Star Maury Wills is 89. Movie critic Rex Reed is 83. Singer-songwriter Don McLean is 76. Cajun/country singer Jo-el Sonnier (sahn-YAY’) is 75. Actor Avery Brooks is 73. Fashion designer Donna Karan (KA’-ruhn) is 73. Photographer Annie Leibovitz is 72. Rock musician Mike Rutherford (Genesis, Mike & the Mechanics) is 71. Singer-actor Sting is 70. Actor Robin Riker is 69. Actor Lorraine Bracco is 67. Country musician Greg Jennings (Restless Heart) is 67. Rock singer Phil Oakey (The Human League) is 66. R&B singer Freddie Jackson is 65. Singer-producer Robbie Nevil is 63. Retro-soul singer James Hunter is 59. Rock musician Bud Gaugh (Sublime, Eyes Adrift) is 54. Folk-country singer Gillian Welch is 54. Country singer Kelly Willis is 53. Actor Joey Slotnick is 53. R&B singer Dion Allen (Az Yet) is 51. Actor-talk show host Kelly Ripa (TV: “Live with Kelly and Ryan”) is 51. Rock musician Jim Root (AKA #4 Slipknot) is 50. Singer Tiffany is 50. Rock singer Lene Nystrom is 48. Actor Efren Ramirez is 48. R&B singer LaTocha Scott (Xscape) is 49 Gospel singer Mandisa (TV: “American Idol”) is 45. Actor Brianna Brown is 42. Rock musician Mike Rodden (Hinder) is 39. Former tennis player Marion Bartoli is 37. Actor Christopher Larkin is 34. Rock singer Brittany Howard (Alabama Shakes) is 33. Actor Samantha Barks is 31. Actor Elizabeth McLaughlin is 28.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:01:22 AM
Sunset: 07:12:25 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: E @ 10mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:02:17 AM
Sunset: 07:10:47 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear. Low around 50F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:03:13 AM
Sunset: 07:09:09 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: SE @ 11mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:04:09 AM
Sunset: 07:07:32 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SE @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Clear. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:05:04 AM
Sunset: 07:05:54 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:06 AM
Sunset: 07:04:17 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:06:56 AM
Sunset: 07:02:39 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: NE @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.