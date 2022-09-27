Movie critic Rex Reed is 84. Singer-songwriter Don McLean is 77. Cajun/country singer Jo-el Sonnier (sahn-YAY’) is 76. Actor Avery Brooks is 74. Fashion designer Donna Karan (KA’-ruhn) is 74. Photographer Annie Leibovitz is 73. Rock musician Mike Rutherford (Genesis, Mike & the Mechanics) is 72. Singer-actor Sting is 71. Actor Robin Riker is 70. Actor Lorraine Bracco is 68. Country musician Greg Jennings (Restless Heart) is 68. Rock singer Phil Oakey (The Human League) is 67. R&B singer Freddie Jackson is 66. Singer-producer Robbie Nevil is 64. Retro-soul singer James Hunter is 60. Rock musician Bud Gaugh (Sublime, Eyes Adrift) is 55. Folk-country singer Gillian Welch is 55. Country singer Kelly Willis is 54. Actor Joey Slotnick is 54. R&B singer Dion Allen (Az Yet) is 52. Actor-talk show host Kelly Ripa (TV: “Live with Kelly and Ryan”) is 52. Rock musician Jim Root (AKA #4 Slipknot) is 51. Singer Tiffany is 51. Rock singer Lene Nystrom is 49. Actor Efren Ramirez is 49. R&B singer LaTocha Scott (Xscape) is 50. Gospel singer Mandisa (TV: “American Idol”) is 46. Actor Brianna Brown is 43. Rock musician Mike Rodden (Hinder) is 40. Former tennis player Marion Bartoli is 38. Actor Christopher Larkin is 35. Rock singer Brittany Howard (Alabama Shakes) is 34. Actor Samantha Barks is 32. Actor Elizabeth McLaughlin is 29.
