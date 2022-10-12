Actor Joyce Randolph is 98. Rock singer Manfred Mann is 82. Musician Steve Cropper (Booker T. & the MG’s) is 81. Singer Elvin Bishop is 80. TV’s Judge Judy Sheindlin is 80. Actor Everett McGill is 77. Musician Lee Loughnane (LAHK’-nayn) (Chicago) is 76. Actor Dick Christie is 74. Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is 73. Actor LaTanya Richardson Jackson is 73. Musician Charlotte Caffey (The Go-Go’s) is 69. Movie director Catherine Hardwicke is 67. Singer Julian Cope is 65. Rock musician Steve Lukather (Toto) is 65. Actor Ken Watanabe (wah-tah-NAH’-bee) is 63. Actor Melora Walters is 62. Rock singer-musician Nick Oliveri (Mondo Generator) is 51. Christian rock musician Charlie Lowell (Jars of Clay) is 49. Actor Jeremy Miller is 46. Country singer Matthew Ramsey (Old Dominion) is 45. Actor Will Estes is 44. Actor Michael McMillian is 44. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian (kahr-DASH’-ee-uhn) is 42. Actor Matt Dallas is 40. Actor Charlotte Sullivan is 39. Actor Aaron Tveit (tuh-VAYT’) is 39. Actor Glenn Powell is 34. Country singer Kane Brown is 29.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Poll shows Frisch closing in on Boebert
- Fruita beats Grand Junction, plays for injured teammate
- Arrest made in North Avenue business shooting
- Scene change: Delta’s historic Egyptian Theater gains new owner, renewed vision
- Motorcycle parts manufacturer relocating to Grand Junction from Colorado Springs
- Noise from lightning-delayed rock concert sparks complaints
- Police: North Ave. shooting arose from verbal altercation
- County opts out of state family leave law
- Owners eager to rebrand GJ Rockies
- Nine arrested in Rifle in suspected drug ring
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:20:09 AM
Sunset: 06:41:02 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:21:09 AM
Sunset: 06:39:32 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:22:09 AM
Sunset: 06:38:03 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:23:09 AM
Sunset: 06:36:35 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:24:10 AM
Sunset: 06:35:07 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:25:11 AM
Sunset: 06:33:40 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:26:12 AM
Sunset: 06:32:15 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.