Black Panthers co-founder Bobby Seale is 85. Actor Christopher Lloyd is 83. Actor Derek Jacobi is 83. Actor Tony Roberts is 82. Movie director Jan (yahn) de Bont is 78. Actor Catherine Deneuve is 78. Rock singer/musician Eddie Brigati is 76. Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour is 74. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 69. Rock musician Greg Hawkes is 69. Movie director Bill Condon is 66. Actor Luis Guzman is 65. Actor-writer-producer Todd Graff is 62. Rock musician Cris Kirkwood is 61. Actor-comedian Bob Odenkirk is 59. Olympic gold medal figure skater Brian Boitano is 58. Christian singer TobyMac is 57. Singer-songwriter John Wesley Harding (Wesley Stace) is 56. Actor Valeria Golino is 55. Comedian Carlos Mencia is 54. Country singer Shelby Lynne is 53. Reggae rapper Shaggy is 53. Movie director Spike Jonze is 52. Rapper Tracey Lee is 51. Actor Saffron Burrows is 49. Actor Carmen Ejogo is 48. Former MLB player Ichiro Suzuki (EE’-cheer-oh soo-ZOO’-kee) is 48. Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson is 46. Christian rock singer-musician Jon Foreman (Switchfoot) is 45. Actor Michael Fishman is 40. Talk show host Michael Essany is 39. New York Mets infielder Robinson Canó is 39. Rock musician Rickard (correct) Goransson (Carolina Liar) is 38. Rock musician Zac Hanson (Hanson) is 36. Actor Corey Hawkins is 33. Actor Jonathan Lipnicki is 31. Actor Sofia Vassilieva (vas-ihl-lee-A’-vuh) is 29. Actor Elias Harger is 14.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 77%
Sunrise: 07:21:25 AM
Sunset: 06:39:09 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Showers early, then cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:22:25 AM
Sunset: 06:37:40 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 07:23:25 AM
Sunset: 06:36:12 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: W @ 14mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:24:26 AM
Sunset: 06:34:44 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: ENE @ 7mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:25:27 AM
Sunset: 06:33:18 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:26:29 AM
Sunset: 06:31:52 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: NE @ 9mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 07:27:31 AM
Sunset: 06:30:28 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.