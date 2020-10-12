Movie director Philip Kaufman is 84. Soccer great Pele (pay-lay) is 80. Rhythm-and-blues singer Barbara Ann Hawkins (The Dixie Cups) is 77. Former ABC News investigative reporter Brian Ross is 72. Actor Michael Rupert is 69. Movie director Ang Lee is 66. Jazz singer Dianne Reeves is 64. Country singer Dwight Yoakam is 64. Community activist Martin Luther King III is 63. Movie director Sam Raimi is 61. Parodist “Weird Al” Yankovic is 61. Rock musician Robert Trujillo (Metallica) is 56. Christian/jazz singer David Thomas (Take 6) is 54. Rock musician Brian Nevin (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) is 54. Country singer-musician Junior Bryant is 52. Actor Jon Huertas is 51. Movie director Chris Weitz is 51. CNN medical reporter Dr. Sanjay Gupta is 51. Bluegrass musician Eric Gibson (The Gibson Brothers) is 50. Country singer Jimmy Wayne is 48. Actor Vivian Bang is 47. Rock musician Eric Bass (Shinedown) is 46. TV personality and host Cat Deeley is 44. Actor Ryan Reynolds is 44. Actor Saycon Sengbloh is 43. Rock singer Matthew Shultz (Cage the Elephant) is 37. TV personality Meghan McCain (“The View”) is 36. Rhythm-and-blues singer Miguel is 35. Actor Masiela Lusha (MAH’-see-el-la loo-SHA’) is 35. Actor Emilia Clarke is 34. Actor Briana Evigan is 34. Actor Inbar Lavi is 34. Actor Jessica Stroup is 34. Neo-soul musician Allen Branstetter (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 30. Actor Taylor Spreitler is 27. Actor Margaret Qualley is 26. Actor Amandla Stenberg is 22.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:21:37 AM
Sunset: 06:38:45 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: ESE @ 11mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:22:37 AM
Sunset: 06:37:16 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:23:38 AM
Sunset: 06:35:48 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: WSW @ 16mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:24:39 AM
Sunset: 06:34:21 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: NE @ 7mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:25:40 AM
Sunset: 06:32:55 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: S @ 7mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:26:41 AM
Sunset: 06:31:29 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:27:43 AM
Sunset: 06:30:05 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: SW @ 10mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 14
-
Oct 15
-
Oct 15
-
Oct 15