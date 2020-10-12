Rock musician Bill Wyman is 84. Actor F. Murray Abraham is 81. Movie director-screenwriter David S. Ward is 75. Actor Kevin Kline is 73. Congressman and former NAACP President Kweisi Mfume (kwah-EE’-see oom-FOO’-may) is 72. Country musician Billy Thomas (Terry McBride and the Ride) is 67. Actor Doug Davidson is 66. Actor B.D. Wong is 60. Actor Zahn McClarnon is 54. Singer Michael Trent (Americana duo Shovels & Rope) is 43. Rock musician Ben Gillies (Silverchair) is 41. Singer-actor Monica Arnold is 40. Actor-comedian Casey Wilson is 40. R&B singer, actor and “The Real” co-host Adrienne Bailon Houghton is 37. Actor Tim Pocock is 35. R&B singer-rapper-actor Drake is 34. Actor Shenae Grimes is 31. Actor Eliza Taylor is 31. Actor Ashton Sanders (Film: “Moonlight”) is 25. Olympic gold medal gymnast Kyla Ross is 24. Actor Hudson Yang is 17.

