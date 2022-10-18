Rock musician Bill Wyman is 86. Actor F. Murray Abraham is 83. Movie director-screenwriter David S. Ward is 77. Actor Kevin Kline is 75. Congressman and former NAACP President Kweisi Mfume (kwah-EE’-see oom-FOO’-may) is 74. Actor Doug Davidson is 68. Actor B.D. Wong is 62. Actor Zahn McClarnon is 56. Singer Michael Trent (Americana duo Shovels & Rope) is 45. Rock musician Ben Gillies (Silverchair) is 43. Singer-actor Monica Arnold is 42. Actor-comedian Casey Wilson is 42. R&B singer, actor and TV personality Adrienne Bailon Houghton is 39. Actor Tim Pocock is 37. R&B singer-rapper-actor Drake is 36. Actor Shenae Grimes is 33. Actor Eliza Taylor is 33. Actor Ashton Sanders (Film: “Moonlight”) is 27. Olympic gold medal gymnast Kyla Ross is 26. Actor Hudson Yang is 19.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Boebert answers three questions ahead of re-election bid
- Two teenagers killed in Delta County car wreck
- Family files lawsuit against District 51 after son's bullying
- GOP senator endorses Dems in 3rd CD, AG races
- Unknown v. liability
- Division II football rankings
- City officials discuss homeless management
- Historic mountain pass remains important to Utes today
- Fruita's state softball bid on hold
- It is time to put country before party
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:27:14 AM
Sunset: 06:30:50 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:28:16 AM
Sunset: 06:29:26 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:29:18 AM
Sunset: 06:28:04 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:30:20 AM
Sunset: 06:26:42 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:31:23 AM
Sunset: 06:25:21 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: S @ 14 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Rain. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 07:32:26 AM
Sunset: 06:24:02 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: SW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:33:30 AM
Sunset: 06:22:43 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.