Actor-comedian John Cleese is 81. Author Maxine Hong Kingston is 80. Country singer Lee Greenwood is 78. Producer-director Ivan Reitman is 74. Rock musician Garry Tallent (Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band) is 71. Author Fran Lebowitz is 70. Rock musician K.K. Downing is 69. TV personality Jayne Kennedy is 69. Actor-director Roberto Benigni is 68. Actor Peter Firth is 67. Actor Robert Picardo is 67. World Golf Hall of Famer Patty Sheehan is 64. Singer Simon Le Bon is 62. Country musician Jerry Dale McFadden (The Mavericks) is 56. Internet news editor Matt Drudge is 54. Rock musician Jason Finn (Presidents of the United States of America) is 53. Actor Sean Holland is 52. Actor Channon Roe is 51. Actor Sheeri Rappaport is 43. Actor David Walton is 42. Violinist Vanessa-Mae is 42. Actor-singer Kelly Osbourne is 36. Actor Christine Evangelista is 34. Actor Bryan Craig is 29. Actor Troy Gentile is 27.

Tags

Recommended for you