Actor-comedian John Cleese is 83. Author Maxine Hong Kingston is 82. Country singer Lee Greenwood is 80. Rock musician Garry Tallent (Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band) is 73. Author Fran Lebowitz is 72. Rock musician K.K. Downing is 71. TV personality Jayne Kennedy is 71. Actor-director Roberto Benigni is 70. Actor Peter Firth is 69. Actor Robert Picardo is 69. World Golf Hall of Famer Patty Sheehan is 66. Singer Simon Le Bon is 64. Country musician Jerry Dale McFadden (The Mavericks) is 58. Internet news editor Matt Drudge is 56. Rock musician Jason Finn (Presidents of the United States of America) is 55. Actor Sean Holland is 54. Actor Channon Roe is 53. Author Anthony Doerr is 49. Actor Sheeri Rappaport is 45. Actor David Walton is 44. Violinist Vanessa-Mae is 44. Actor-singer Kelly Osbourne is 38. Actor Christine Evangelista is 36. Actor Bryan Craig is 31. Actor Troy Gentile is 29.
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Boebert answers three questions ahead of re-election bid
- Two teenagers killed in Delta County car wreck
- Family files lawsuit against District 51 after son's bullying
- GOP senator endorses Dems in 3rd CD, AG races
- Unknown v. liability
- Division II football rankings
- City officials discuss homeless management
- Historic mountain pass remains important to Utes today
- Fruita's state softball bid on hold
- It is time to put country before party
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:27:14 AM
Sunset: 06:30:50 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:28:16 AM
Sunset: 06:29:26 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:29:18 AM
Sunset: 06:28:04 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:30:20 AM
Sunset: 06:26:42 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:31:23 AM
Sunset: 06:25:21 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: S @ 14 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Rain. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 07:32:26 AM
Sunset: 06:24:02 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: SW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:33:30 AM
Sunset: 06:22:43 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.