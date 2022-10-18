Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is 84. Country singer Lee Clayton is 80. Rock musician Denny Laine is 78. Singer Melba Moore is 77. Actor Richard Dreyfuss is 75. Actor Kate Jackson is 74. Country musician Steve Kellough (Wild Horses) is 66. Actor Dan Castellaneta (TV: “The Simpsons”) is 65. Comic strip artist Tom Wilson (“Ziggy”) is 65. Actor Finola Hughes is 63. Singer Randy Jackson (the Jacksons) is 61. Rock musician Peter Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) is 57. Actor Joely Fisher is 55. Rapper Paris is 55. Actor Rufus Sewell is 55. Actor Grayson McCouch (mih-KOOCH’) is 54. Rock singer SA Martinez (311) is 53. Actor Winona Ryder is 51. Actor Tracee Ellis Ross is 50. Actor Gabrielle Union is 50. Actor Trevor Lissauer is 49. Olympic gold medal bobsledder Vonetta Flowers is 49. Actor Milena Govich is 46. Actor Jon Abrahams is 45. Actor Brendan Fehr is 45. Actor Ben Foster is 42. Rock musician Chris Baio (Vampire Weekend) is 38. Actor Janet Montgomery is 37