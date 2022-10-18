Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is 84. Country singer Lee Clayton is 80. Rock musician Denny Laine is 78. Singer Melba Moore is 77. Actor Richard Dreyfuss is 75. Actor Kate Jackson is 74. Country musician Steve Kellough (Wild Horses) is 66. Actor Dan Castellaneta (TV: “The Simpsons”) is 65. Comic strip artist Tom Wilson (“Ziggy”) is 65. Actor Finola Hughes is 63. Singer Randy Jackson (the Jacksons) is 61. Rock musician Peter Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) is 57. Actor Joely Fisher is 55. Rapper Paris is 55. Actor Rufus Sewell is 55. Actor Grayson McCouch (mih-KOOCH’) is 54. Rock singer SA Martinez (311) is 53. Actor Winona Ryder is 51. Actor Tracee Ellis Ross is 50. Actor Gabrielle Union is 50. Actor Trevor Lissauer is 49. Olympic gold medal bobsledder Vonetta Flowers is 49. Actor Milena Govich is 46. Actor Jon Abrahams is 45. Actor Brendan Fehr is 45. Actor Ben Foster is 42. Rock musician Chris Baio (Vampire Weekend) is 38. Actor Janet Montgomery is 37
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Boebert answers three questions ahead of re-election bid
- Two teenagers killed in Delta County car wreck
- Family files lawsuit against District 51 after son's bullying
- GOP senator endorses Dems in 3rd CD, AG races
- Unknown v. liability
- Division II football rankings
- City officials discuss homeless management
- Historic mountain pass remains important to Utes today
- It is time to put country before party
- Political divide or Continental Divide
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:27:14 AM
Sunset: 06:30:50 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:28:16 AM
Sunset: 06:29:26 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:29:18 AM
Sunset: 06:28:04 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:30:20 AM
Sunset: 06:26:42 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:31:23 AM
Sunset: 06:25:21 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: S @ 14 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 07:32:26 AM
Sunset: 06:24:02 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 07:33:30 AM
Sunset: 06:22:43 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.