Composer Steve Reich is 85. Rock and roll star Chubby Checker is 80. Actor Alan Rachins is 79. Former Sen. Jeff Bingaman, D-N.M., is 78. Singer Lindsey Buckingham is 72. Jazz musician Ronnie Laws is 71. Blues singer Keb’ Mo’ is 70. Former astronaut Kathryn Sullivan is 70. Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Winfield is 70. Baseball Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley is 67. Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton is 67. Actor Hart Bochner is 65. Actor Peter Frechette is 65. World Golf Hall of Famer Fred Couples is 62. Actor-comedian Greg Proops is 62. Actor Jack Wagner is 62. Actor/musician Marcus Giamatti is 60. Rock musician Tommy Lee is 59. Actor Clive Owen is 57. Actor Janel Moloney is 52. Singer Gwen Stefani (No Doubt) is 52. Pop singer Kevin Richardson is 50. Rock singer G. Love is 49. Actor Keiko Agena is 48. Actor Neve Campbell is 48. Actor Lena Headey is 48. Singer India.Arie is 46. Rapper Talib Kweli is 46. Actor Alanna Ubach is 46. Actor Seann (cq) William Scott is 45. Actor Shannyn Sossamon is 43. Rock musician Josh Klinghoffer (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 42. Actor Seth Gabel is 40. Rock musician Mark King (Hinder) is 39. Actor Erik Von Detten is 39. Actor Tessa Thompson is 38. Country singer Drake White is 38. Actor Meagan Holder is 37. Actor Christopher Marquette is 37. Actor-singer Ashlee Simpson is 37. Rapper A$AP Rocky is 33. Actor Alicia Vikander is 33. Actor Noah Schnapp (TV: “Stranger Things”) is 17.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:06:54 AM
Sunset: 07:02:37 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: ESE @ 12mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 07:07:50 AM
Sunset: 07:01 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 51F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 48%
Sunrise: 07:08:47 AM
Sunset: 06:59:23 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: W @ 10mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:09:44 AM
Sunset: 06:57:47 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:10:41 AM
Sunset: 06:56:11 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: WSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:11:38 AM
Sunset: 06:54:36 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: SW @ 7mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 07:12:35 AM
Sunset: 06:53 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.