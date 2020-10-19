Movie director Claude Lelouch is 83. Rock singer Grace Slick is 81. Songwriter Eddie Holland is 81. Rhythm-and-blues singer Otis Williams (The Temptations) is 79. Actor Joanna Shimkus is 77. Actor Henry Winkler is 75. Broadcast journalist Andrea Mitchell is 74. Rock musician Chris Slade (Asia) is 74. Country/rock musician Timothy B. Schmit (The Eagles) is 73. Actor Leon Rippy is 71. Actor Harry Hamlin is 69. Actor Charles Martin Smith is 67. Country singer T. Graham Brown is 66. Actor Kevin Pollak is 63. Rock singer-musician Jerry De Borg (Jesus Jones) is 60. Actor Michael Beach is 57. Rock singer-musician Gavin Rossdale (Bush) is 55. Actor Jack Plotnick is 52. Comedian Ben Bailey is 50. Actor Billy Brown is 50. Actor Nia Long is 50. Country singer Kassidy Osborn (SHeDAISY) (sh-DAY’-zee) is 44. Actor Gael Garcia Bernal is 42. Actor Matthew Morrison is 42. Business executive and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump is 39. Actor Fiona Dourif is 39. Actor Shaun Sipos (SEE’-pohs) is 39. Actor Tasso Feldman is 37. Actor Janel (juh-NEHL’) Parrish is 32. Actor Tequan Richmond is 28. Actor Kennedy McMann is 24.

