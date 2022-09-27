Actor Glynis Johns is 99. College Football Hall of Fame coach Barry Switzer is 85. R&B singer Arlene Smith (The Chantels) is 81. Singer-musician Steve Miller is 79. Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin, D-Md., is 79. Rock singer Brian Johnson (AC/DC) is 75. Blues musician Rick Estrin is 73. Actor Karen Allen is 71. Writer-producer-director Clive Barker is 70. Rock musician David Bryson (Counting Crows) is 68. Astrophysicist-author Neil deGrasse Tyson is 64. Memorial designer Maya Lin is 63. Actor Daniel Baldwin is 62. Rock singer-musician Dave Dederer is 58. Hockey Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux is 57. Actor Guy Pearce is 55. Actor Josie Bissett is 52. Singer-actor Heather Headley is 48. Pop-rock singer Colin Meloy (The Decemberists) is 48. Actor Parminder Nagra (pahr-MIHN’-da NAH’-grah) is 47. Actor Scott Weinger is 47. Actor Kate Winslet is 47. Rock musician James Valentine (Maroon 5) is 44. Rock musician Paul Thomas (Good Charlotte) is 42. Actor Jesse Eisenberg is 39. TV personality Nicky Hilton is 39. Actor Azure Parsons is 38. R&B singer Brooke Valentine is 37. Actor Kevin Bigley is 36. Actor Joshua Logan Moore is 28. Actor Jacob Tremblay is 16.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:06:40 AM
Sunset: 07:03:01 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:07:36 AM
Sunset: 07:01:24 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:08:33 AM
Sunset: 06:59:47 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 07:09:29 AM
Sunset: 06:58:11 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 57%
Sunrise: 07:10:26 AM
Sunset: 06:56:35 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Cloudy with showers. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:11:23 AM
Sunset: 06:54:59 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: S @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 07:12:21 AM
Sunset: 06:53:24 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: E @ 7 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
