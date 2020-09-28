Broadcaster and writer Melvyn Bragg is 81. Actor Britt Ekland is 78. The former leader of Sinn Fein (shin fayn), Gerry Adams, is 72. Singer-musician Thomas McClary is 71. Musician Sid McGinnis is 71. Rock singer Kevin Cronin (REO Speedwagon) is 69. Rock singer-musician David Hidalgo (Los Lobos) is 66. Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy is 65. Actor Elisabeth Shue is 57. Singer Matthew Sweet is 56. Actor Jacqueline Obradors is 54. Country singer Tim Rushlow is 54. Rock musician Tommy Stinson is 54. Actor Amy Jo Johnson is 50. Actor Emily Mortimer is 49. Actor Lamman (la-MAHN’) Rucker is 49. Actor Ioan Gruffudd (YOH’-ihn GRIH’-fihth) is 47. Actor Jeremy Sisto is 46. Actor Brett Gelman is 44. Rhythm-and-blues singer Melinda Doolittle is 43. Actor Wes Ramsey is 43. Actor Karimah Westbook is 42. Singer-musician Will Butler is 38. Actor Stefanie Martini is 30.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:08:09 AM
Sunset: 07:00:42 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: E @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:09:05 AM
Sunset: 06:59:05 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:10:02 AM
Sunset: 06:57:29 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: S @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:10:59 AM
Sunset: 06:55:53 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Clear. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:11:56 AM
Sunset: 06:54:18 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:12:54 AM
Sunset: 06:52:43 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: S @ 7mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:13:52 AM
Sunset: 06:51:08 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: S @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 29
-
Sep 29
-
Sep 30
-
Sep 30
-
Sep 30