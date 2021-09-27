Entertainment reporter Rona Barrett is 85. Actor Paul Hogan is 82. R&B singer Fred Cash (The Impressions) is 81. Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson is 80. Comedian Chevy Chase is 78. Author R.L. Stine is 78. Actor Dale Dye is 77. Country singer Susan Raye is 77. TV personality Sarah Purcell is 73. R&B singer Airrion Love (The Stylistics) is 72. Actor Sigourney Weaver is 72. R&B singer Robert “Kool” Bell (Kool & the Gang) is 71. Producer-director Edward Zwick is 69. Country singer-musician Ricky Lee Phelps is 68. Actor Michael Dudikoff is 67. Comedian Darrell Hammond is 66. Actor Stephanie Zimbalist is 65. Actor Kim Wayans is 60. Rock singer Steve Perry (Cherry Poppin’ Daddies) is 58. Actor Ian Hart is 57. Gospel/R&B singer CeCe Winans is 57. Rock musician C.J. Ramone (The Ramones) is 56. Actor-producer Karyn Parsons is 55. Singer-producer Teddy Riley is 55. Actor Emily Procter is 53. Actor Dylan Neal is 52. Actor-screenwriter Matt Damon is 51. Actor-comedian Robert Kelly is 51. The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is 51. Actor Martin Henderson is 47. Actor Kristanna Loken is 42. Rock-soul singer-musician Noelle Scaggs (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 42. Actor Nick Cannon is 41. Actor J.R. Ramirez is 41. Actor Max Crumm is 36. Singer-songwriter-producer Bruno Mars is 36. Actor Angus T. Jones is 28. Actor Molly Quinn is 28. Actor/singer Bella Thorne is 24.
