Entertainment reporter Rona Barrett is 86. Actor Paul Hogan is 83. R&B singer Fred Cash (The Impressions) is 82. Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson is 81. Comedian Chevy Chase is 79. Author R.L. Stine is 79. Actor Dale Dye is 78. Country singer Susan Raye is 78. TV personality Sarah Purcell is 74. R&B singer Airrion Love (The Stylistics) is 73. Actor Sigourney Weaver is 73. R&B singer Robert “Kool” Bell (Kool & the Gang) is 72. Producer-director Edward Zwick is 70. Actor Michael Dudikoff is 68. Comedian Darrell Hammond is 67. Actor Stephanie Zimbalist is 66. Actor Kim Wayans is 61. Rock singer Steve Perry (Cherry Poppin’ Daddies) is 59. Actor Ian Hart is 58. Gospel/R&B singer CeCe Winans is 58. Rock musician C.J. Ramone (The Ramones) is 57. Actor-producer Karyn Parsons is 56. Singer-producer Teddy Riley is 56. Actor Emily Procter is 54. Actor Dylan Neal is 53. Actor-screenwriter Matt Damon is 52. Actor-comedian Robert Kelly is 52. The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is 52. Actor Martin Henderson is 48. Actor Kristanna Loken is 43. Rock-soul singer-musician Noelle Scaggs (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 43. Actor Nick Cannon is 42. Actor J.R. Ramirez is 42. Actor Max Crumm is 37. Singer-songwriter-producer Bruno Mars is 37. Actor Angus T. Jones is 29. Actor Molly Quinn is 29. Actor/singer Bella Thorne is 25.
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Xcel's natural gas bills will see huge jump this December
- Orchard Mesa fire victims identified
- Meet bRICK: 8-foot-tall sculpture becomes downtown's latest attraction
- State eyes Garco sheriff for possible campaign violations
- BLM leaders busy in Grand Junction this week
- BLM director: Agency working to rebuild staffing for headquarters, whole agency
- Grand Junction to allow graywater systems
- City Council ready to move forward after accepting North Avenue study
- CMU has goal to fully fund athletic scholarships
- Rifle man hospitalized in Grand Junction after being shot by police
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:06:40 AM
Sunset: 07:03:01 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:07:36 AM
Sunset: 07:01:24 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:08:33 AM
Sunset: 06:59:47 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 07:09:29 AM
Sunset: 06:58:11 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 57%
Sunrise: 07:10:26 AM
Sunset: 06:56:35 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Cloudy with showers. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:11:23 AM
Sunset: 06:54:59 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: S @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 07:12:21 AM
Sunset: 06:53:24 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: E @ 7 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.