Actor George Maharis is 92. Conductor Seiji Ozawa (SAY’-jee oh-ZAH’-wah) is 85. Attorney and law professor Alan Dershowitz is 82. Comedian-actor Lily Tomlin is 81. Actor Don Stroud is 77. Conductor Leonard Slatkin is 76. Singer Archie Bell is 76. Singer Barry Gibb is 74. Rock musician Greg Errico is 72. Talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw is 70. Singer Gloria Estefan is 63. Former White House Press Secretary Dee Dee Myers is 59. Jazz musician Boney James is 59. Singer-musician Grant Lee Phillips (Grant Lee Buffalo) is 57. Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 56. Retired NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway is 54. Rap DJ Spigg Nice (Lost Boyz) is 50. Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira is 49. Actor Maury Sterling is 49. Rock singer JD Fortune is 47. Actor Scott Speedman is 45. Country singer Angaleena Presley (Pistol Annies) is 44. Actor Boyd Holbrook is 39. Actor Zoe Lister-Jones is 38. Rock musician Joe Trohman is 36. Actor Aisling (ASH’-ling) Loftus is 30.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:36:02 AM
Sunset: 07:55:55 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: ESE @ 14mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:36:57 AM
Sunset: 07:54:28 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SW @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:37:52 AM
Sunset: 07:53:01 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:38:47 AM
Sunset: 07:51:32 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SW @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:39:42 AM
Sunset: 07:50:04 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SW @ 10mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:40:36 AM
Sunset: 07:48:34 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:41:31 AM
Sunset: 07:47:03 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
