Actor George Maharis is 93. Conductor Seiji Ozawa (SAY’-jee oh-ZAH’-wah) is 86. Attorney and law professor Alan Dershowitz is 83. Comedian-actor Lily Tomlin is 82. Actor Don Stroud is 78. Conductor Leonard Slatkin is 77. Singer Archie Bell is 77. Singer Barry Gibb is 75. Rock musician Greg Errico is 73. Talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw is 71. Singer Gloria Estefan is 64. Jazz musician Boney James is 60. Singer-musician Grant Lee Phillips (Grant Lee Buffalo) is 58. Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 57. Retired NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway is 55. Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira is 50. Actor Maury Sterling is 50. Rock singer JD Fortune is 48. Actor Scott Speedman is 46. Country singer Angaleena Presley (Pistol Annies) is 45. Actor Boyd Holbrook is 40. Actor Zoe Lister-Jones is 39. Rock musician Joe Trohman is 37. Actor Aisling (ASH’-ling) Loftus is 31.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:35:41 AM
Sunset: 07:56:14 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: ESE @ 12mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:36:36 AM
Sunset: 07:54:47 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:37:31 AM
Sunset: 07:53:20 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:38:26 AM
Sunset: 07:51:52 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:39:21 AM
Sunset: 07:50:23 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:40:16 AM
Sunset: 07:48:54 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: S @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:41:10 AM
Sunset: 07:47:23 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.