Actor Philip Baker Hall is 90. Actor Greg Mullavey is 88. Jazz vibraphonist Roy Ayers is 81. Actor Tom Ligon is 81. Singer Danny Hutton (Three Dog Night) is 79. Singer Jose Feliciano is 76. Actor Judy Geeson is 73. Former Canadian first lady Margaret Trudeau is 73. Political commentator Bill O’Reilly is 72. Rock musician Joe Perry (Aerosmith) is 71. Country singer Rosie Flores is 71. Actor Amy Irving is 68. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., is 67. Actor-director Clark Johnson is 67. Actor Kate Burton is 64. Movie director Chris Columbus is 63. Actor Colin Firth is 61. Rock singer-musician David Lowery (Cracker) is 61. Actor Sean O’Bryan is 58. Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson is 58. Actor Raymond Cruz is 57. Rock musician Stevie D. (Buckcherry) is 55. Rock singer-musician Miles Zuniga (Fastball) is 55. Actor Nina Repeta (NY’-nuh ruh-PEHT’-ah) is 54. Rapper Big Daddy Kane is 53. Movie director Guy Ritchie is 53. Actor Johnathon Schaech (shehk) is 52. Contemporary Christian singer Sara Groves is 49. Actor Ryan Phillippe (FIHL’-ih-pee) is 47. Actor Kyle Bornheimer is 46. Actor Jacob Young is 42. Rock musician Mikey Way (My Chemical Romance) is 41. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Timothy Goebel (GAY’-bul) is 41. Ballerina Misty Copeland is 39. MLB All-Star first-baseman Joey Votto (VAH’-toh) is 38. Rock musician Matthew Followill (Kings of Leon) is 37. Singer Ashley Monroe (Pistol Annies) is 35. MLB All-Star first-baseman Paul Goldschmidt is 34. Singer Sanjaya Malakar (san-JY’-uh MA’-luh-kar) (“American Idol”) is 32. Actor Chandler Massey is 31. Actor Hannah Hodson is 30. Actor Gabriel Bateman is 17.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 36%
Sunrise: 06:42:08 AM
Sunset: 07:45:54 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: ESE @ 10mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 71%
Sunrise: 06:43:03 AM
Sunset: 07:44:22 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: SE @ 9mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 42%
Sunrise: 06:43:57 AM
Sunset: 07:42:50 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:44:52 AM
Sunset: 07:41:17 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:45:47 AM
Sunset: 07:39:44 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:46:41 AM
Sunset: 07:38:10 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:47:36 AM
Sunset: 07:36:35 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Clear. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.