Actor Greg Mullavey is 89. Jazz vibraphonist Roy Ayers is 82. Actor Tom Ligon is 82. Singer Danny Hutton (Three Dog Night) is 80. Singer Jose Feliciano is 77. Actor Judy Geeson is 74. Former Canadian first lady Margaret Trudeau is 74. Political commentator Bill O’Reilly is 73. Rock musician Joe Perry (Aerosmith) is 72. Country singer Rosie Flores is 72. Actor Amy Irving is 69. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., is 68. Actor-director Clark Johnson is 68. Actor Kate Burton is 65. Movie director Chris Columbus is 64. Actor Colin Firth is 62. Rock singer-musician David Lowery (Cracker) is 62. Actor Sean O’Bryan is 59. Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson is 59. Actor Raymond Cruz is 58. Rock musician Stevie D. (Buckcherry) is 56. Rock singer-musician Miles Zuniga (Fastball) is 56. Actor Nina Repeta (NY’-nuh ruh-PEHT’-ah) is 55. Rapper Big Daddy Kane is 54. Movie director Guy Ritchie is 54. Actor Johnathon Schaech (shehk) is 53. Contemporary Christian singer Sara Groves is 50. Actor Ryan Phillippe (FIHL’-ih-pee) is 48. Actor Kyle Bornheimer is 47. Actor Jacob Young is 43. Rock musician Mikey Way (My Chemical Romance) is 42. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Timothy Goebel (GAY’-bul) is 42. Ballerina Misty Copeland is 40. MLB All-Star first-baseman Joey Votto (VAH’-toh) is 39. Rock musician Matthew Followill (Kings of Leon) is 38. Singer Ashley Monroe (Pistol Annies) is 36. MLB All-Star first-baseman Paul Goldschmidt is 35. Singer Sanjaya Malakar (san-JY’-uh MA’-luh-kar) (“American Idol”) is 33. Actor Chandler Massey is 32. Actor Hannah Hodson is 31. Actor Gabriel Bateman is 18.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:41:58 AM
Sunset: 07:46:13 PM
Humidity: 10%
Wind: WNW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:42:53 AM
Sunset: 07:44:42 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:43:47 AM
Sunset: 07:43:10 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: ESE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:44:42 AM
Sunset: 07:41:37 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:45:36 AM
Sunset: 07:40:04 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: W @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:46:30 AM
Sunset: 07:38:30 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: ENE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Clear. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:47:25 AM
Sunset: 07:36:56 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
