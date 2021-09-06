Actor Linda Gray is 81. Singer Maria Muldaur is 79. Actor Joe Pantoliano is 70. Singer-musician Gerry Beckley (America) is 69. Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 69. Actor Peter Scolari is 66. Former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is 65. Actor Rachel Ward is 64. Actor Amy Yasbeck is 59. Rock musician Norwood Fisher (Fishbone) is 56. Actor Darren E. Burrows is 55. Rock singer-musician Ben Folds (Ben Folds Five) is 55. Actor-comedian Louis (loo-ee) C.K. is 54. Rock musician Larry LaLonde (Primus) is 53. Golfer Angel Cabrera is 52. Actor-singer Will Chase is 51. Actor Josh Hopkins is 51. Country singer Jennifer Nettles is 47. Actor Lauren Stamile (stuh-MEE’-lay) is 45. Rapper 2 Chainz is 44. Actor Kelly Jenrette is 43. Actor Ben McKenzie is 43. Singer Ruben Studdard is 43. Basketball Hall of Fame player Yao Ming is 41. Singer-actor Jennifer Hudson is 40. Actor Alfie Allen is 35. Actor Emmy Rossum is 35. Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is 32. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is 28. Actor Colin Ford is 25.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:47:37 AM
Sunset: 07:36:34 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: E @ 9mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:48:31 AM
Sunset: 07:34:59 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:49:25 AM
Sunset: 07:33:24 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:50:20 AM
Sunset: 07:31:48 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: S @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:51:14 AM
Sunset: 07:30:12 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:52:09 AM
Sunset: 07:28:36 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:53:03 AM
Sunset: 07:26:59 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.