Actor Walter Koenig (KAY’-nihg) is 84. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown is 80. Singer-actor Joey Heatherton is 76. Actor Sam Neill is 73. Singer Jon “Bowzer” Bauman (Sha Na Na) is 73. Actor Robert Wisdom is 67. Rock musician Steve Berlin (Los Lobos) is 65. Country singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman is 64. Actor Mary Crosby is 61. Singer Morten Harket (a-ha) is 61. Country singer John Berry is 61. Actor Melissa Leo is 60. Actor Faith Ford is 56. Actor Jamie Kaler is 56. Actor Michelle Stafford is 55. Rock musician Mike Cooley (Drive-By Truckers) is 54. Actor Dan Cortese is 53. Contemporary Christian singer Mark Hall is 51. Actor-writer-director-producer Tyler Perry is 51. Actor Ben Garant is 50. Rock musician Craig Montoya (Tri Polar) is 50. Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley is 49. Actor Andrew Lincoln is 47. Rapper Nas is 47. Actor Austin Basis is 44. Country singer Danielle Peck is 42. Pop singer Ayo is 40. Chef/TV personality Katie Lee is 39. Actor Sebastian Sozzi is 38. Actor Adam Lamberg is 36. Singer Alex Clare is 35. Actor Chad Duell (TV: “General Hospital”) is 33. Actor Jessica Brown Findlay is 33. Actor-singer Logan Henderson is 31. Actor Emma Kenney is 21.

