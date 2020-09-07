Actor Walter Koenig (KAY’-nihg) is 84. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown is 80. Singer-actor Joey Heatherton is 76. Actor Sam Neill is 73. Singer Jon “Bowzer” Bauman (Sha Na Na) is 73. Actor Robert Wisdom is 67. Rock musician Steve Berlin (Los Lobos) is 65. Country singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman is 64. Actor Mary Crosby is 61. Singer Morten Harket (a-ha) is 61. Country singer John Berry is 61. Actor Melissa Leo is 60. Actor Faith Ford is 56. Actor Jamie Kaler is 56. Actor Michelle Stafford is 55. Rock musician Mike Cooley (Drive-By Truckers) is 54. Actor Dan Cortese is 53. Contemporary Christian singer Mark Hall is 51. Actor-writer-director-producer Tyler Perry is 51. Actor Ben Garant is 50. Rock musician Craig Montoya (Tri Polar) is 50. Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley is 49. Actor Andrew Lincoln is 47. Rapper Nas is 47. Actor Austin Basis is 44. Country singer Danielle Peck is 42. Pop singer Ayo is 40. Chef/TV personality Katie Lee is 39. Actor Sebastian Sozzi is 38. Actor Adam Lamberg is 36. Singer Alex Clare is 35. Actor Chad Duell (TV: “General Hospital”) is 33. Actor Jessica Brown Findlay is 33. Actor-singer Logan Henderson is 31. Actor Emma Kenney is 21.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:48:47 AM
Sunset: 07:34:39 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: E @ 14mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Some clouds. Low 51F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 90%
Sunrise: 06:49:41 AM
Sunset: 07:33:03 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: N @ 14mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the evening. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:50:35 AM
Sunset: 07:31:27 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: SE @ 9mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 06:51:30 AM
Sunset: 07:29:51 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:52:24 AM
Sunset: 07:28:15 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: SW @ 8mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Clear. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:53:19 AM
Sunset: 07:26:38 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: S @ 9mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:54:14 AM
Sunset: 07:25:01 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10