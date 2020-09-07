Chance of Rain: 90% Sunrise: 06:49:43 AM Sunset: 07:33:06 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: N @ 13mph UV Index: 3 Moderate

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy with light rain early. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.