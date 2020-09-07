Comedian Norm Crosby is 93. Actor Henry Darrow is 87. Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry is 82. Actor Carmen Maura is 75. Writer-director Ron Shelton is 75. Actor Tommy Lee Jones is 74. Movie director Oliver Stone is 74. Rock musician Kelly Keagy (KAY’-gee) (Night Ranger) is 68. Actor Barry Shabaka Henley is 66. Director Pawel Pawlikowski is 63. Rock musician Mitch Dorge (Crash Test Dummies) is 60. Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino is 59. Actor Danny Nucci is 52. Rap DJ Kay Gee is 51. Actor Josh Charles is 49. Singer Ivette (EE’-veht) Sosa (Eden’s Crush) is 44. Actor Tom Hardy is 43. Actor Marisa Ramirez is 43. Pop-rock musician Zach Filkins (OneRepublic) is 42. Actor Dave Annable is 41. Actor Amy Davidson is 41. Britain’s Prince Harry is 36. TV personality Heidi Montag is 34. Actor Kate Mansi is 33.
