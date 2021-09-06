Actor Robert Blake is 88. Gospel singer Bobby Jones is 83. Singer Frankie Avalon is 81. Actor Beth Grant is 72. Rock musician Kerry Livgren is 72. Actor Anna Deavere Smith is 71. Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, is 70. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino is 69. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., is 67. College Football Hall of Famer and retired NFL player Billy Sims is 66. Movie director Mark Romanek is 62. Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg is 62. Alt-country-rock musician Mark Olson is 60. Singer Joanne Catherall (Human League) is 59. Actor Holly Robinson Peete is 57. R&B singer Ricky Bell (Bell Biv Devoe and New Edition) is 54. Actor Aisha Tyler is 51. Former racing cyclist Lance Armstrong is 50. Opera singer Anna Netrebko is 50. Actor Jada Pinkett Smith is 50. Actor James Marsden is 48. Actor Emily Rutherfurd is 47. Actor Travis Schuldt is 47. Rapper Xzibit is 47. Comedian-actor Jason Sudeikis is 46. Actor Sophina Brown is 45. Actor Barrett Foa is 44. Talk show host Sara Haines (TV: “GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke”) is 44. Actor/comedian Billy Eichner is 43. Actor Alison Lohman is 42. Designer Brandon Maxwell is 37. Congressman and former NFL player Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, is 37. Actors Brandon and Taylor Porter are 28. Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger is 28. Country singer Tae Dye (Maddie and Tae) is 26. Actor C.J. Sanders is 25.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:47:37 AM
Sunset: 07:36:34 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: E @ 9mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:48:31 AM
Sunset: 07:34:59 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:49:25 AM
Sunset: 07:33:24 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:50:20 AM
Sunset: 07:31:48 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: S @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:51:14 AM
Sunset: 07:30:12 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:52:09 AM
Sunset: 07:28:36 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:53:03 AM
Sunset: 07:26:59 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.