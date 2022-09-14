Actor Robert Blake is 89. Gospel singer Bobby Jones is 84. Singer Frankie Avalon is 82. Actor Beth Grant is 73. Rock musician Kerry Livgren is 73. Actor Anna Deavere Smith is 72. Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, is 71. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino is 70. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., is 68. College Football Hall of Famer and retired NFL player Billy Sims is 67. Movie director Mark Romanek is 63. Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg is 63. Alt-country-rock musician Mark Olson is 61. Singer Joanne Catherall (Human League) is 60. Actor Holly Robinson Peete is 58. R&B singer Ricky Bell (Bell Biv Devoe and New Edition) is 55. Actor Aisha Tyler is 52. Former racing cyclist Lance Armstrong is 51. Opera singer Anna Netrebko is 51. Actor Jada Pinkett Smith is 51. Actor James Marsden is 49. Actor Emily Rutherfurd is 48. Actor Travis Schuldt is 48. Rapper Xzibit is 48. Comedian-actor Jason Sudeikis is 47. Actor Sophina Brown is 46. Actor Barrett Foa is 45. Talk show host Sara Haines (TV: “GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke”) is 45. Actor/comedian Billy Eichner is 44. Actor Alison Lohman is 43. Designer Brandon Maxwell is 38. Congressman and former NFL player Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, is 38. Actors Brandon and Taylor Porter are 29. Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger is 29. Country singer Tae Kerr (Maddie and Tae) is 27. Actor C.J. Sanders is 26.
