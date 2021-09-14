Author Roger Angell is 101. Actor Rosemary Harris is 94. Actor David McCallum is 88. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 81. Singer Bill Medley is 81. Singer Sylvia Tyson (Ian and Sylvia) is 81. R&B singer Freda Payne is 79. Retired professional golfer Jane Blalock is 76. Singer David Bromberg is 76. Actor Randolph Mantooth is 76. Rock singer-musician Lol Creme (10cc) is 74. Former NFL running back Larry Brown is 74. Actor Jeremy Irons is 73. Actor Twiggy Lawson is 72. TV personality Joan Lunden is 71. Singer-producer Daniel Lanois (lan-WAH’) is 70. Actor Scott Colomby is 69. Musician-producer Nile Rodgers is 69. Singer-actor Rex Smith is 66. Rock singer Lita Ford is 63. Actor Kevin Hooks is 63. Actor Carolyn McCormick is 62. Celebrity chef Mario Batali is 61. Actor-comedian Cheri Oteri is 59. Country singer Jeff Bates is 58. Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 57. News anchor Soledad O’Brien is 55. Celebrity chef Michael Symon is 52. Actor Victor Williams is 51. Actor Sanaa Lathan (suh-NAH’ LAY’-thun) is 50. Actor Stephanie J. Block is 49. Rock singer A. Jay Popoff (Lit) is 48. “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon is 47. TV personality Carter Oosterhouse is 45. Actor-TV host Alison Sweeney is 45. Folk-rock singers-musicians Sara and Tegan (TEE’-gan) Quin are 41. Actor Columbus Short is 39. Rapper Eamon is 38. Actor Kevin Zegers is 37. Actor Danielle Panabaker is 34. Actor Katrina Bowden is 33.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:54:49 AM
Sunset: 07:23:43 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:55:44 AM
Sunset: 07:22:05 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:56:39 AM
Sunset: 07:20:28 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: SSW @ 15mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:57:34 AM
Sunset: 07:18:50 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Clear. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 06:58:29 AM
Sunset: 07:17:12 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:59:24 AM
Sunset: 07:15:34 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:00:19 AM
Sunset: 07:13:56 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: SSW @ 16mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Mainly clear. Low 47F. NW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph.