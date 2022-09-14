Actor Rosemary Harris is 95. Actor David McCallum is 89. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 82. Singer Bill Medley is 82. Singer Sylvia Tyson (Ian and Sylvia) is 82. R&B singer Freda Payne is 80. Retired professional golfer Jane Blalock is 77. Singer David Bromberg is 77. Actor Randolph Mantooth is 77. Rock singer-musician Lol Creme (10cc) is 75. Former NFL running back Larry Brown is 75. Actor Jeremy Irons is 74. Actor Twiggy Lawson is 73. TV personality Joan Lunden is 72. Singer-producer Daniel Lanois (lan-WAH’) is 71. Actor Scott Colomby is 70. Musician-producer Nile Rodgers is 70. Singer-actor Rex Smith is 67. Rock singer Lita Ford is 64. Actor Kevin Hooks is 64. Actor Carolyn McCormick is 63. Celebrity chef Mario Batali is 62. Actor-comedian Cheri Oteri is 60. Country singer Jeff Bates is 59. Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 58. News anchor Soledad O’Brien is 56. Celebrity chef Michael Symon is 53. Actor Victor Williams is 52. Actor Sanaa Lathan (suh-NAH’ LAY’-thun) is 51. Actor Stephanie J. Block is 50. Rock singer A. Jay Popoff (Lit) is 49. “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon is 48. TV personality Carter Oosterhouse is 46. Actor-TV host Alison Sweeney is 46. Folk-rock singers-musicians Sara and Tegan (TEE’-gan) Quin are 42. Actor Columbus Short is 40. Rapper Eamon is 39. Actor Kevin Zegers is 38. Actor Danielle Panabaker is 35. Actor Katrina Bowden is 34.
Chance of Rain: 31%
Sunrise: 06:54:43 AM
Sunset: 07:24:10 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 35%
Sunrise: 06:55:37 AM
Sunset: 07:22:33 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 06:56:32 AM
Sunset: 07:20:55 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:57:27 AM
Sunset: 07:19:17 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:58:21 AM
Sunset: 07:17:40 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: S @ 13 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:59:16 AM
Sunset: 07:16:02 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 39%
Sunrise: 07:00:11 AM
Sunset: 07:14:24 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
