Former Sen. Alan K. Simpson, R-Wyo., is 90. Former United States Olympic Committee Chairman Peter Ueberroth is 84. Singer Jimmy Clanton is 83. R&B singer Sam Gooden (The Impressions) is 82. R&B singer Rosalind Ashford (Martha & the Vandellas) is 78. Singer Joe Simon is 78. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw is 73. Basketball Hall of Famer Nate Archibald is 73. Actor Mark Harmon is 70. Former Sen. Jim DeMint, R-S.C., is 70. International Tennis Hall of Famer Jimmy Connors is 69. Actor Linda Purl is 66. Rock musician Jerry Augustyniak (10,000 Maniacs) is 63. Country musician Paul Deakin (The Mavericks) is 62. Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson is 61. Actor Keanu Reeves is 57. International Boxing Hall of Famer Lennox Lewis is 56. Actor Salma Hayek is 55. Actor Tuc Watkins is 55. Actor Kristen Cloke is 53. Actor Cynthia Watros is 53. R&B singer K-Ci is 52. Actor-comedian Katt Williams is 48. Actor Nicholas Pinnock is 48. Actor Michael Lombardi is 47. Actor Tiffany Hines is 44. Rock musician Sam Rivers (Limp Bizkit) is 44. Actor Jonathan Kite is 42. Actor Joshua Henry is 37. Actor Allison Miller is 36. Rock musician Spencer Smith is 34. Electronic music DJ/producer Zedd is 32.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:35:41 AM
Sunset: 07:56:14 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: ESE @ 12mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:36:36 AM
Sunset: 07:54:47 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:37:31 AM
Sunset: 07:53:20 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:38:26 AM
Sunset: 07:51:52 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:39:21 AM
Sunset: 07:50:23 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:40:16 AM
Sunset: 07:48:54 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: S @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:41:10 AM
Sunset: 07:47:23 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.