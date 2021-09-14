Actor Sophia Loren is 87. Rock musician Chuck Panozzo is 73. Actor Tony Denison is 72. Hockey Hall of Famer Guy LaFleur is 70. Actor Debbi Morgan is 70. Jazz musician Peter White is 67. Actor Betsy Brantley is 66. Actor Gary Cole is 65. TV news correspondent Deborah Roberts is 61. Country-rock musician Joseph Shreve (Flynnville Train) is 60. Rock musician Randy Bradbury (Pennywise) is 57. Actor Kristen Johnston is 54. Rock singers Gunnar and Matthew Nelson are 54. Rock musician Ben Shepherd is 53. Actor Enuka Okuma is 49. Actor-model Moon Bloodgood is 46. Actor Jon Bernthal is 45. Singer The-Dream is 44. Actor Charlie Weber is 43. Rock musician Rick Woolstenhulme (WOOL’-sten-hyoolm) (Lifehouse) is 42. Rapper Yung Joc is 41. Actor Crystle Stewart is 40. Actor Aldis Hodge is 35. Rock drummer Jack Lawless is 34. Actor Malachi (MAL’-ah-ky) Kirby is 32.