Former broadcast journalist Barbara Walters is 92. Folk singer Ian Tyson is 88. Polka bandleader Jimmy Sturr is 80. Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates is 78. Actor Josh Taylor is 78. Actor Robert Walden is 78. Actor-producer Michael Douglas is 77. Model Cheryl Tiegs is 74. Actor Mimi Kennedy is 73. Movie director Pedro Almodovar is 72. Actor-director Anson Williams is 72. Actor Mark Hamill is 70. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo is 70. Actor Colin Friels is 69. Actor Michael Madsen is 63. Actor Heather Locklear is 60. Actor Aida Turturro is 59. Actor Tate Donovan is 58. TV personality Keely Shaye Smith is 58. Actor Maria Doyle Kennedy is 57. Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is 56. Actor Jason Flemyng is 55. Actor Will Smith is 53. Actor Hal Sparks is 52. Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones is 52. Rock musician Mike Luce (Drowning Pool) is 50. Actor Bridgette Wilson-Sampras is 48. Actor Clea DuVall is 44. Actor Robbie Jones is 44. Actor Joel David Moore is 44. Actor Chris Owen is 41. Rapper T. I. is 41. Actor Van Hansis is 40. Actor Lee Norris is 40. Actor/rapper Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino) is 38. Actor Zach Woods is 37. Actor Jordan Gavaris is 32. Olympic silver medal figure skater Mao Asada is 31. Actor Emmy Clarke is 30.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:54:50 AM
Sunset: 07:23:42 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: ESE @ 7mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:55:45 AM
Sunset: 07:22:05 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:56:40 AM
Sunset: 07:20:27 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: SSW @ 15mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:57:34 AM
Sunset: 07:18:49 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Clear. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 06:58:29 AM
Sunset: 07:17:12 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:59:24 AM
Sunset: 07:15:34 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:00:19 AM
Sunset: 07:13:56 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SW @ 16mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. NNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph.