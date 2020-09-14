Retired baseball All-Star Bobby Shantz is 95. Country singer David Frizzell is 79. Actor Kent McCord is 78. Television host Anne Robinson is 76. Singer Bryan Ferry is 75. Actor Mary Beth Hurt is 74. Singer Olivia Newton-John is 72. Actor James Keane is 68. Rock singer-musician Cesar Rosas (Los Lobos) is 66. Country singer Carlene Carter is 65. Actor Linda Hamilton is 64. Country singer Doug Supernaw is 60. Rhythm-and-blues singer Cindy Herron (En Vogue) is 59. Actor Melissa Sue Anderson is 58. Actor Patrick Bristow is 58. Rock musician Al Pitrelli is 58. Singer Tracey Thorn (Everything But The Girl) is 58. TV personality Jillian Barberie is 54. Contemporary Christian guitarist Jody Davis (Newsboys) is 53. Actor Jim Caviezel (kuh-VEE’-zuhl) is 52. Actor Tricia O’Kelley is 52. Actor Ben Shenkman is 52. Actor Melanie Paxon is 48. Singer Shawn Stockman (Boyz II Men) is 48. Music producer Dr. Luke is 47. Jazz musician Nicholas Payton is 47. Actor Mark Famiglietti (fah-mihl-YEH’-tee) is 41. Singer-actor Christina Milian (MIHL’-ee-ahn) is 39. Tennis player Serena Williams is 39. Actor Zoe Perry is 37.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:55:06 AM
Sunset: 07:23:21 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:56 AM
Sunset: 07:21:44 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:56:55 AM
Sunset: 07:20:06 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
Clear. Low 57F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:57:50 AM
Sunset: 07:18:28 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:58:45 AM
Sunset: 07:16:50 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:59:40 AM
Sunset: 07:15:12 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: SSW @ 15mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:00:35 AM
Sunset: 07:13:34 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: SW @ 10mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 20