Actor Kathleen Nolan is 89. Actor Claude Jarman Jr. is 88. Author Barbara Howar is 88. World Golf Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth is 83. Singer-musician Randy Bachman (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) is 79. Actor Liz Torres is 75. Actor A Martinez is 74. Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt is 73. Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa is 72. Actor/opera singer Anthony Laciura is 71. Singer Shaun Cassidy is 64. Comedian Marc Maron is 59. Rock singer Stephan (STEE’-fan) Jenkins (Third Eye Blind) is 58. Former Democratic National Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz is 56. Actor Patrick Muldoon is 54. Singer Mark Calderon is 52. Actor Amanda Detmer is 51. Actor Gwyneth Paltrow is 50. Actor Indira Varma is 49. Rock singer Brad Arnold (3 Doors Down) is 44. Christian rock musician Grant Brandell (Underoath) is 41. Actor Anna Camp is 40. Rapper Lil’ Wayne is 40. Singer Avril Lavigne (AV’-rihl la-VEEN’) is 38. Bluegrass singer/musician Sierra Hull is 31. Actor Sam Lerner is 30. Actor Ames McNamara is 15.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman killed in Colorado National Monument crash
- Woman killed in Colorado National Monument crash
- As evidence of wolf pack persists, map shows possible release sites
- Division II football rankings, Sept. 12, 2022
- Timbreza resigns as district court judge following suspension
- Local rancher conducting feasibility study for year-round public market in GJ
- Report shows Mesa County outdoor recreation industry is thriving
- GJ carver competes on Food Network's 'Halloween Wars'
- Get the junk out of Junction
- Seven local students are semifinalists for National Merit Scholarships
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 91%
Sunrise: 07:00:14 AM
Sunset: 07:14:26 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Chance of Rain: 89%
Sunrise: 07:01:09 AM
Sunset: 07:12:49 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 70%
Sunrise: 07:02:04 AM
Sunset: 07:11:11 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:03 AM
Sunset: 07:09:33 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Clear. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:03:55 AM
Sunset: 07:07:55 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:04:51 AM
Sunset: 07:06:18 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:05:47 AM
Sunset: 07:04:40 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: E @ 7 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.