Actor Brigitte Bardot is 86. Actor Joel Higgins is 77. Singer Helen Shapiro is 74. Actor Vernee Watson is 71. Movie writer-director-actor John Sayles is 70. Rock musician George Lynch is 66. Zydeco singer-musician C.J. Chenier (sheh-NEER’) is 63. Actor Steve Hytner is 61. Actor-comedian Janeane Garofalo (juh-NEEN’ guh-RAH’-fuh-loh) is 56. Country singer Matt King is 54. Actor Mira Sorvino is 53. TV personality/singer Moon Zappa is 53. Actor-model Carre Otis is 52. Actor Naomi Watts is 52. Country singer Karen Fairchild (Little Big Town) is 51. Singer/songwriter A.J. Croce is 49. Country singer Mandy Barnett is 45. Rapper Young Jeezy is 43. World Golf Hall of Famer Se Ri Pak is 43. Actor Peter Cambor is 42. Writer-producer-director-actor Bam Margera is 41. Actor Melissa Claire Egan is 39. Actor Jerrika Hinton is 39. Neo-soul musician Luke Mossman (Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats ) is 39. Pop-rock singer St. Vincent is 38. Comedian/actor Phoebe Robinson is 36. Rock musician Daniel Platzman (Imagine Dragons) is 34. Actor Hilary Duff is 33. Actor Keir Gilchrist is 28.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:02:28 AM
Sunset: 07:10:21 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:03:24 AM
Sunset: 07:08:43 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:04:20 AM
Sunset: 07:07:05 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Clear. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:05:15 AM
Sunset: 07:05:28 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Clear. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:06:12 AM
Sunset: 07:03:51 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: SW @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:07:08 AM
Sunset: 07:02:13 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: ESE @ 7mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:08:04 AM
Sunset: 07:00:37 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: ENE @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
