Conductor Richard Bonynge is 91. Writer-director Robert Benton is 89. Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 86. Soul-blues-gospel singer Sherman Holmes is 82. Former Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., is 79. Actor Ian McShane is 79. Jazz musician Jean-Luc Ponty is 79. Nobel Peace laureate Lech Walesa (lehk vah-WEN’-sah) is 78. Television-film composer Mike Post is 77. Actor Patricia Hodge is 75. TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 73. Rock singer-musician Mark Farner is 73. Rock singer-musician Mike Pinera is 73. Country singer Alvin Crow is 71. Actor Drake Hogestyn is 68. Olympic gold medal runner Sebastian Coe is 65. Singer Suzzy Roche (The Roches) is 65. Comedian-actor Andrew “Dice” Clay is 64. Rock singer John Payne (Asia) is 63. Actor Roger Bart is 59. Singer-musician Les Claypool is 58. Actor Jill Whelan is 55. Actor Ben Miles is 55. Actor Luke Goss is 53. Actor Erika Eleniak is 52. R&B singer Devante Swing (Jodeci) is 52. Country singer Brad Cotter (TV: “Nashville Star”) is 51. Actor Emily Lloyd is 51. Actor Natasha Gregson Wagner is 51. Actor Rachel Cronin is 50. Country musician Danick Dupelle (Emerson Drive) is 48. Actor Alexis Cruz is 47. Actor Zachary Levi is 41. Actor Chrissy Metz (TV: “This Is Us”) is 41. Actor Kelly McCreary (TV: “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 40. Rock musician Josh Farro is 34. NBA All-Star Kevin Durant is 33. Actor Doug Brochu is 31. Singer Phillip Phillips is 31. Pop singer Halsey is 27. Actor Clara Mamet is 27.
