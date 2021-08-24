Actor Mitzi Gaynor is 90. Soul singer Sonny Charles is 81. Actor Kenneth Kimmins is 80. Singer Merald “Bubba” Knight (Gladys Knight & The Pips) is 79. TV personality and veterinarian Dr. Jan (yahn) Pol (TV: “The Incredible Dr. Pol”) is 79. World Golf Hall of Famer Raymond Floyd is 79. Actor Jennifer Salt is 77. World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Watson is 72. R&B musician Ronald LaPread is 71. Actor Judith Ivey is 70. Rock musician Martin Chambers (The Pretenders) is 70. Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs is 68. Actor Khandi Alexander is 64. Actor-comedian Damon Wayans Sr. is 61. Rock musician Kim Thayil is 61. Actor Richard Speight Jr. is 52. Actor Noah Taylor is 52. Actor Ione (eye-OH’-nee) Skye is 51. Actor-singer James Monroe Iglehart is 47. Pop-rock singer-DJ-musician-producer Mark Ronson is 46. R&B singer Richard Wingo (Jagged Edge) is 46. Rock musician Ian Grushka (New Found Glory) is 44. Actor Wes Bentley is 43. Actor Max Greenfield is 42. Country singer Granger Smith is 42. Singer Dan Miller (O Town) is 41. Singer Beyonce (bee-AHN’-say) Knowles is 40. Actor-comedian Whitney Cummings is 39. Actor-comedian Kyle Mooney (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 37. Folk-rock musician Neyla Pekarek (NEE’-lah peh-KAYR’-ehk) (formerly with The Lumineers) is 35. Pop-rock singer-songwriter James Bay is 31. Actor Carter Jenkins is 30. Actor Trevor Gagnon is 26.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:35:41 AM
Sunset: 07:56:14 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: ESE @ 12mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:36:36 AM
Sunset: 07:54:47 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:37:31 AM
Sunset: 07:53:20 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:38:26 AM
Sunset: 07:51:52 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:39:21 AM
Sunset: 07:50:23 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:40:16 AM
Sunset: 07:48:54 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: S @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:41:10 AM
Sunset: 07:47:23 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.