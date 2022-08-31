Actor Mitzi Gaynor is 91. Soul singer Sonny Charles is 82. Actor Kenneth Kimmins is 81. Singer Merald “Bubba” Knight (Gladys Knight & The Pips) is 80. TV personality and veterinarian Dr. Jan (yahn) Pol (TV: “The Incredible Dr. Pol”) is 80. World Golf Hall of Famer Raymond Floyd is 80. Actor Jennifer Salt is 78. World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Watson is 73. R&B musician Ronald LaPread is 72. Actor Judith Ivey is 71. Rock musician Martin Chambers (The Pretenders) is 71. Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs is 69. Actor Khandi Alexander is 65. Actor-comedian Damon Wayans Sr. is 62. Rock musician Kim Thayil is 62. Actor Richard Speight Jr. is 53. Actor Noah Taylor is 53. Actor Ione (eye-OH’-nee) Skye is 52. Actor-singer James Monroe Iglehart is 48. Pop-rock singer-DJ-musician-producer Mark Ronson is 47. R&B singer Richard Wingo (Jagged Edge) is 47. Rock musician Ian Grushka (New Found Glory) is 45. Actor Wes Bentley is 44. Actor Max Greenfield is 43. Country singer Granger Smith is 43. Singer Dan Miller (O Town) is 42. Singer Beyonce (bee-AHN’-say) Knowles is 41. Actor-comedian Whitney Cummings is 40. Actor-comedian Kyle Mooney (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 38. Folk-rock musician Neyla Pekarek (NEE’-lah peh-KAYR’-ehk) (formerly with The Lumineers) is 36. Pop-rock singer-songwriter James Bay is 32. Actor Carter Jenkins is 31. Actor Trevor Gagnon is 27.