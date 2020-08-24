Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 91. Actor-singer Carol Lawrence is 88. Actor Lucille Soong is 85. Former NFL All-Pro quarterback and college football Hall of Famer Billy Kilmer is 81. Actor William Devane is 81. Actor George Lazenby is 81. Actor Raquel Welch is 80. Movie director Werner Herzog is 78. Singer Al Stewart is 75. Actor-director Dennis Dugan is 74. College Football Hall of Famer Jerry LeVias is 74. Singer Loudon Wainwright III is 74. Soul/rock musician Mel Collins is 73. “Cathy” cartoonist Cathy Guisewite (GYZ’-wyt) is 70. Actor Michael Keaton is 69. Actor Debbie Turner-Larson (Marta in “The Sound of Music”) is 64. Actor Kristian Alfonso is 57. Rhythm-and-blues singer Terry Ellis is 57. Rock musician Brad Wilk is 52. TV personality Dweezil Zappa is 51. Actor Rose McGowan is 47. Actor Carice Van Houten is 44. Rock musician Kyle O’Quin (Portugal. The Man) is 35. Actor Andrew Ducote is 34. Olympic gold medal figure skater Yuna Kim is 30. Actor Skandar Keynes is 29.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:36:02 AM
Sunset: 07:55:55 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: ESE @ 14mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:36:57 AM
Sunset: 07:54:28 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:37:52 AM
Sunset: 07:53:01 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:38:47 AM
Sunset: 07:51:32 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SW @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:39:42 AM
Sunset: 07:50:04 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SW @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:40:36 AM
Sunset: 07:48:34 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:41:31 AM
Sunset: 07:47:03 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: SW @ 14mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 27
-
Aug 27
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 29