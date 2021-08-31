Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 92. Actor-singer Carol Lawrence is 89. Actor Lucille Soong is 86. Former NFL All-Pro quarterback and college football Hall of Famer Billy Kilmer is 82. Actor William Devane is 82. Actor George Lazenby is 82. Actor Raquel Welch is 81. Movie director Werner Herzog is 79. Singer Al Stewart is 76. Actor-director Dennis Dugan is 75. College Football Hall of Famer Jerry LeVias is 75. Singer Loudon Wainwright III is 75. Soul/rock musician Mel Collins is 74. “Cathy” cartoonist Cathy Guisewite (GYZ’-wyt) is 71. Actor Michael Keaton is 70. Actor Debbie Turner-Larson (Marta in “The Sound of Music”) is 65. Actor Kristian Alfonso is 58. R&B singer Terry Ellis is 58. Rock musician Brad Wilk is 53. TV personality Dweezil Zappa is 52. Actor Rose McGowan is 48. Actor Carice Van Houten is 45. Rock musician Kyle O’Quin (Portugal. The Man) is 36. Olympic gold medal figure skater Yuna Kim is 31. Actor Skandar Keynes is 30.
