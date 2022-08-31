Comedian JoAnne Worley is 86. Country singer David Allan Coe is 83. Rock singer-musician Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) is 79. Actor Swoosie Kurtz is 78. Comedian-actor Jane Curtin is 75. Rock musician Mick Mashbir is 74. Country singer-songwriter Buddy Miller is 70. Actor James Martin Kelly is 68. Country musician Joe Smyth (Sawyer Brown) is 65. Actor-comedian Jeff Foxworthy is 64. Actor-comedian Michael Winslow is 64. Rock musician Perry Bamonte is 62. Actor Steven Eckholdt is 61. Rock musician Scott Travis (Judas Priest) is 61. Pop musician Pal Waaktaar (a-ha) is 61. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is 60. Television journalist Elizabeth Vargas is 60. Country singer Mark Chesnutt is 59. Actor Betsy Russell is 59. Actor Rosie Perez is 58. R&B singer Macy Gray is 55. Country songwriter Lee Thomas Miller (Songs: “The Impossible” “You’re Gonna Miss This”) is 54. Singer CeCe Peniston is 53. Actor Daniele Gaither is 52. Actor Dylan Bruno is 50. Actor Idris Elba is 50. Actor Justina Machado is 50. Actor Anika Noni (ah-NEE’-kuh NOH’-nee) Rose is 50. Rock singer Nina Persson (The Cardigans) is 48. Actor Justin Whalin is 48. Actor Naomie Harris is 46. Rapper Noreaga is 45. Actor Natalia Cigliuti is 44. Rapper Foxy Brown is 44. Actor Howard Charles is 39. Actor/singer Deborah Joy Winans is 39. Actor Lauren Lapkus is 37. Rock singer Max George (The Wanted) is 34.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Dog death at local doggy daycare facility prompts investigation, citation
- Man arrested for attempted murder
- Deputy clerk to enter into plea agreement, testify against Tina Peters
- County to Land Board: clean up property
- Power at what price
- Judge to Knisley: 'Facts both troubling and alarming'
- Peters renews recount lawsuit, files new one against county
- Fruita churns out low-scoring win over Central
- Search warrants, interrogations focus of defense in shooting case that killed one
- Ancient human footprints discovered in Utah
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:42:01 AM
Sunset: 07:46:15 PM
Humidity: 11%
Wind: WNW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:42:55 AM
Sunset: 07:44:44 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:43:50 AM
Sunset: 07:43:12 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: ESE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:44:44 AM
Sunset: 07:41:39 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:45:39 AM
Sunset: 07:40:06 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: W @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:46:33 AM
Sunset: 07:38:32 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: NE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:47:27 AM
Sunset: 07:36:58 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.