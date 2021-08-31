Ventriloquist Willie Tyler is 81. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is 80. Actor Alan Feinstein is 80. Pop singer Sal Valentino (The Beau Brummels) is 79. Author Ann Beattie is 74. Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis is 71. Cajun singer Zachary Richard (ree-SHARD’) is 71. Musician Will Lee is 69. Actor Heather Thomas is 64. Singer Aimee Mann is 61. Pop musician David Steele (Fine Young Cannibals) is 61. Actor Thomas Kretschmann is 59. Gospel singer Darlene Zschech (chehk) is 56. Alternative country singer Neko (NEE’-koh) Case is 51. TV personality Brooke Burke is 50. Actor Martin Freeman is 50. Actor David Arquette is 50. TV-radio personality Kennedy is 49. Rock musician Richard Hughes (Keane) is 46. Actor Larenz Tate is 46. Actor Nathan Corddry is 44. R&B singer Pink is 42. Singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson is 41. Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas is 40. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 34. Actor Gaten Matarazzo (TV: “Stranger Things”) is 19.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 36%
Sunrise: 06:42:08 AM
Sunset: 07:45:54 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: ESE @ 10mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 71%
Sunrise: 06:43:03 AM
Sunset: 07:44:22 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: SE @ 9mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 42%
Sunrise: 06:43:57 AM
Sunset: 07:42:50 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:44:52 AM
Sunset: 07:41:17 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:45:47 AM
Sunset: 07:39:44 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:46:41 AM
Sunset: 07:38:10 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:47:36 AM
Sunset: 07:36:35 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Clear. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.