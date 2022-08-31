Ventriloquist Willie Tyler is 82. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is 81. Actor Alan Feinstein is 81. Pop singer Sal Valentino (The Beau Brummels) is 80. Author Ann Beattie is 75. Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis is 72. Cajun singer Zachary Richard (ree-SHARD’) is 72. Musician Will Lee is 70. Actor Heather Thomas is 65. Singer Aimee Mann is 62. Pop musician David Steele (Fine Young Cannibals) is 62. Actor Thomas Kretschmann is 60. Gospel singer Darlene Zschech (chehk) is 57. Alternative country singer Neko (NEE’-koh) Case is 52. TV personality Brooke Burke is 51. Actor Martin Freeman is 51. Actor David Arquette is 51. TV-radio personality Kennedy is 50. Rock musician Richard Hughes (Keane) is 47. Actor Larenz Tate is 47. Actor Nathan Corddry is 45. R&B singer Pink is 43. Singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson is 42. Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas is 41. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 35. Actor Gaten Matarazzo (TV: “Stranger Things”) is 20.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Dog death at local doggy daycare facility prompts investigation, citation
- Man arrested for attempted murder
- Deputy clerk to enter into plea agreement, testify against Tina Peters
- County to Land Board: clean up property
- Power at what price
- Judge to Knisley: 'Facts both troubling and alarming'
- Peters renews recount lawsuit, files new one against county
- Fruita churns out low-scoring win over Central
- Search warrants, interrogations focus of defense in shooting case that killed one
- Ancient human footprints discovered in Utah
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:42:01 AM
Sunset: 07:46:15 PM
Humidity: 11%
Wind: WNW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:42:55 AM
Sunset: 07:44:44 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:43:50 AM
Sunset: 07:43:12 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: ESE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:44:44 AM
Sunset: 07:41:39 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:45:39 AM
Sunset: 07:40:06 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: W @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:46:33 AM
Sunset: 07:38:32 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: NE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:47:27 AM
Sunset: 07:36:58 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.