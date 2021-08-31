Actor Topol is 86. Singer Inez Foxx is 79. Singer Dee Dee Sharp is 76. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Joe Theismann is 72. Rock musician John McFee (The Doobie Brothers) is 71. Actor Tom Wopat is 70. Actor Angela Cartwright is 69. Musician-producer Dave Stewart is 69. Actor Hugh Grant is 61. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., is 58. Actor-comedian Charles Esten (formerly Chip) is 56. Actor Constance Marie is 56. Actor David Bennent is 55. Actor Adam Sandler is 55. Rock singer Paul Durham (Black Lab) is 53. Actor Julia Sawalha (suh-WAHL’-hah) is 53. Model Rachel Hunter is 52. Actor Eric Stonestreet is 50. Actor Henry Thomas is 50. Actor Goran Visnjic (VEEZ’-nihch) is 49. Pop-jazz singer Michael Buble’ (boo-BLAY’) is 46. Latin singer Maria Rita is 44. Actor Michelle Williams is 41. Actor Julie Gonzalo is 40. Neo-soul singer Paul Janeway (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 38. Actor Zoe Kazan is 38. Author-motivational speaker-businessman Farrah Gray is 37. Actor Kelsey Asbille is 30. Contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle is 30. Country singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes is 30.