Dear Carolyn: I am a woman, well into my 50s, with a career, and married to the same man over 25 years. We are now empty-nesters and both working from home. We usually fix our own breakfast and lunch. Sometimes I fix his; he never fixes me anything. I usually fix dinner for him, which is always something different than what I would eat. (Why are Triscuits, cheese and a glass of wine not “dinner”?)

I find it time-consuming and thankless.

