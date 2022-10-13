The return of Mikayla Talbott, left, to the pitching circle this season has been a boon for the Palisade softball team. In addition to Talbott’s pitching, an infusion of speed from freshmen like Madi Gray, above, and the reliable bat of seniors like Melissa Carroll, bottom, have carried the Bulldogs to a 17-5 record and a spot in the Class 4A regional playoffs.
The return of Mikayla Talbott, left, to the pitching circle this season has been a boon for the Palisade softball team. In addition to Talbott’s pitching, an infusion of speed from freshmen like Madi Gray, above, and the reliable bat of seniors like Melissa Carroll, bottom, have carried the Bulldogs to a 17-5 record and a spot in the Class 4A regional playoffs.
The Palisade High School softball team is an amalgamation of seniors wanting to make the most of their final season together, speedy freshmen adding a new dynamic to the roster, and players of all ages looking to make a name for themselves.
After a disappointing end to last season, the 2022 Bulldogs are 17-5 and have the No. 9 seed in the Class 4A playoffs. They travel to Pueblo on Saturday for the regional tournament, and they’re ready to show the state they have some bite in them.
“It was already determined that if we come out here and play together, there’s always a chance (to do something special),” said pitcher Mikayla Talbott. “Everybody wants to work hard. Everybody has their own goals but they also have goals for the whole team. Everybody wants to be the best, they want to face the best. They understand that it’s OK to lose, but they don’t want to lose.”
Softball is a team sport, and Palisade probably wouldn’t have accomplished what it has if not for any player — including Talbott.
The junior ace missed her entire sophomore season because of a shoulder injury. Talbott’s replacements pitched well, coach Jeff DeCrow said, but her presence was still missed.
Initially, Talbott was told she would never play softball again but she and her family sought a second opinion where she was given the OK to play once she healed.
“It was pretty tough for me … playing softball is important for me so being able to come back out here and play is a big deal,” she said.
Talbott emphatically reintroduced herself to the Colorado prep softball world this season.
Talbott has 88 strikeouts in 82⅔ innings pitched this season and has a 1.44 ERA. Her strikeout total is 10th in 4A among pitchers with fewer than 100 innings and her ERA is 12th in all classes and fourth in 4A.
The Bulldogs’ second pitcher is Melanie Valdez, who has a 4.16 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 32 innings.
“I never have any problems putting either one of those girls out there. This year we have another pitcher (freshman Mackenzie Gray),” DeCrow said. “When you have those dynamics, you feel pretty good.”
The Bulldogs’ offense is just as dynamic.
This year’s freshman class added some speed and the entire lineup has hit well. Freshmen Madi Gray, Mackenzie Gray and Macie Robertson have combined for 34 stolen bases and sophomore Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate leads the team with 14 steals.
The lineup also has eight players with a batting average above .300 and 30-plus plate appearances and four have surpassed .400 — Melissa Carroll (.493), Jordan Bauer (.471), Robertson (.429) and Guajardo-Zarate (.419).
The Bulldogs have scored 221 runs this season — about 10 per game — and scored double-digit runs on 14 occasions.
Carroll and Bauer are two of the seven seniors who have played together since they were 10 years old.
“Having this last year together really motivated us to go after it. This is our last year of playing together, so we might as well put everything out there,” Carroll said. “Our main goal is to go to state, but I think that’s every team’s dream. For me, I wanted us to put everything out there that we had. Whether that meant winning league in general or just winning a couple of games — whatever it meant, I wanted us to get out there on the field.”
Everything this team can give has led them to the most wins for the program in its MaxPreps era (since 2009) and third straight Western Slope League crown.
But Talbott thinks that the Bulldogs still are underrated, and they have the opportunity to prove the doubters wrong, first against No. 24 Mesa Ridge (14-9) at 10 a.m. on Saturday. If the Bulldogs win that game, they will face either host No. 8 Pueblo South (15-8) or No. 25 Greeley West (13-10).
“We’re just really hard workers and we come from a small town, and we have to work extra hard because people underestimate us because of that,” Talbott said.
Fruita Monument
The Wildcats put on a late-season show and knocked Central off of the Southwestern League throne this season, sweeping the Warriors to capture Fruita’s first SWL title in 11 years.
The Wildcats (14-9) begin their encore act as the No. 19 seed in the 32-team 5A playoff field. They will play No. 14 Cherokee Trail (15-8) at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Aurora Sports Complex. If the Wildcats win, they will play either No. 3 Valor Christian (18-4) or No. 30 Mountain Range (13-10) in the regional final.
Central
The Warriors have no time to lick their wounds after losing out on the SWL crown. Central (16-7), No. 13 in 5A, will open its regional against No. 20 Legacy (13-10) at 12:15 p.m. on Friday at Legend High School in Parker. Should the Warriors win, they will play either No. 4 Legend (18-5) or No. 29 Bear Creek (10-13) in the regional final.
Delta
The No. 10 Panthers (16-7) play No. 23 Platte Valley (10-13) at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday in Sterling. If Delta wins, it will face either No. 7 Sterling (14-8) or No. 26 Adams City (14-8).
Meeker
The No. 21 Cowboys head to Lamar on Saturday for 3A regionals. The Cowboys (10-11) first play No. 12 Thomas Jefferson (17-5) at noon. Should they win, they will play either No. 5 Lamar (18-5) or No. 28 Gunnison (11-12).
Cedaredge
The No. 31 Bruins (4-14) face No. 2 Brush (18-3) at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Brush. If Cedaredge pulls off an upset, it will face either No. 15 Montezuma-Cortez (15-6) or No. 18 Lyons (9-10).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.