The Palisade High School softball team is an amalgamation of seniors wanting to make the most of their final season together, speedy freshmen adding a new dynamic to the roster, and players of all ages looking to make a name for themselves.

After a disappointing end to last season, the 2022 Bulldogs are 17-5 and have the No. 9 seed in the Class 4A playoffs. They travel to Pueblo on Saturday for the regional tournament, and they’re ready to show the state they have some bite in them.