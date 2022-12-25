By RACHEL SAUER
Special to the SentinelAmong the gifts I’m giving myself today is the gift of fleece. I’m currently encased in it, sausage-style, and absolutely will not change should I make the completely unhinged decision to step foot outside my front door.
Yes, should I choose to join the bigger world on this most wonderful of days, I will join it in Cookie Monster pants and I WILL NOT APOLOGIZE.
Merry Christmas to me.
This is just one of many gifts I’m giving myself today. And OK fine, the ostensible point of today is giving to others — which I have! To varying degrees of effectiveness! –— but I see nothing wrong in slipping myself a little something-something, too, because a.) I like presents and b.) I’ve been fairly good-ish this year.
So, besides the fleece and the binge sesh that may or may not be “Emily in Paris,” I admit to nothing, today I’m also giving myself:
The gift of not worrying about it: I like to think I’m not one of these gift-giving-as-winner-take-all-blood-sport types, but I do struggle with the impulse to hover 4.5 inches in front of whomever is unwrapping a gift I gave them and unblinkingly watch for the tiniest of microexpressions. I further struggle with the impulse to tremulously blurt, “BuT dO yOu liKe iT????”
I do try my best, but every gift can’t be the manifestation of 100% sympatico mind-meld that indicates I crawled right inside their heads to gain a vision of their absolute perfect gift — the thing they want most in this world.
Sometimes it’s a gift certificate to Red Robin because I run out of time and ideas.
But for the gifts that I really do think are perfect for the person to whom I’m giving them — the ones I pondered until I broke a sweat, the ones I sicced my subconscious on right before falling asleep in hopes of waking with inspiration — well, it’s hard not to careen into a weird emotional place.
If they don’t like it, what does that say about my knowledge of this person? About our relationship? Can two people ever really know each other? Am I just one more mish-mash of atoms in this endless chasm we call the universe??
So, this year my gift to myself is not worrying about it, or trying not to. I (mostly) tried my best and either they’ll like the gift or they won’t. Plus, it’s really unfair to force people into voicing raptures they may or may not feel just to reassure me and defeat the whole point of gift giving.
The gift of Christmas Week: Look, did I get everyone’s presents in the mail on time? I did not. So, I’m declaring Christmas Week! Just as you’re plunging into the post-Christmas slump, a present appears! Unexpected! Continuing the joy! It’s Christmas Week! Hooray!
Someone please get me Hallmark on the phone; I have other ideas that let procrastinators off the hook.
The gift of not calling it sappy: I love Christmas and I love the holiday season. I love the glitter and the cat-size bite marks on all my Christmas lights and the music and the shiny earrings and the goodwill and the cookies and the dinosaur inflatables in my yard and pretty much all the things.
But I admit that the way I love the holidays is deeply uncool. There’s nothing stylish about my decorations or elevated about the food I make or sophisticated about the music I prefer. I will call none of it sappy, though. I’m living my best Christmas, is all.
The gift of the moment: Today, like this entire month, like this whole year, is flying by. It’s hard not to let my mind drift to the blah I know I’m going to feel tomorrow when I get up and remember it’s over for another year, and January is coming, and maybe I should have done some stuff differently, and I could have done a better job on that present I made, and do I even like my job, and let’s plan a trip in April, and…
I’ve never been great at “be here now,” but today I’m trying. I have Tennessee Ernie Ford singing “Oh Come All Ye Faithful” and I’m eating some pretty tasty peanut brittle I made and I’m wearing Santa earrings and I like my presents and I’m warm in my fleece and this exact Christmas moment is very happy.
I’m grateful for it.
I hope each of your moments today is the same. Merry Christmas!
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and will be switching out her Christmas earrings through the day.
