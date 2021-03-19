Time is running out for those interested in a unique dining experience with Edesia, an annual culinary, wine and spirits event.
With the theme “Hooray for Hollywood,” Edesia has a different look in 2021. It has been broken into three Chef’s Table Dinners on Sundays in April, each dinner with two tables in different Club Rooms at the Wine Country Inn in Palisade.
Online bidding for those tables — eight to 10 people can be seated at a table — is at edesiapalisade.com and closes Sunday, March 21.
The Chef’s Table Dinners will be April 11, 18 and 25 each with its own secondary theme.
The April 11 dinner will feature Bridget Zlab, WCI Food & Beverage director/chef, recreating dishes from famous Hollywood bistros. It will be followed by a screening of the documentary “Long Live the King,” an interview with actress Fay Wray’s daughter, Victoria Riskin, and a Q&A with filmmakers Frank Dietz and Trish Gieger.
The April 18 dinner honors screenwriter Dalton Trumbo and his ties to western Colorado. The dinner will created by Chad Griffith, executive chef at the Palisade Cafe & Wine Bar. After dinner there will be a screening of “Roman Holiday,” for which Trumbo won an Oscar in 1954.
The April 25 dinner will focus on the Academy Awards, which happen to be that evening. The meal will be a reimagning of the first Oscar dinner menu by Wayne Smith, chef and instructor for Western Colorado Community College’s Culinary Arts program. Guests will then view the Academy Awards during dessert.
If interest in the Chef Table Dinners is high, a wait list will be created and some dinner dates will be added in November, according to a news release.
Even after the bidding for the Chef Table Dinners closes on Sunday, the online auction will continue through April 30 with new items being added, such as vacation trips, film memorabilia and wine.
Edesia is a fundraiser for MarillacHealth, which serves uninsured and under-insured patients in Mesa County with medical and dental care.
For information about Edesia, go to edesiapalisade.com.