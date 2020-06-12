Let me say one thing up front. I’m not a fan of our junior U.S. Senator, Cory Gardner. He didn’t get my vote in 2014. He won’t get it in November.
But it’s disappointing to see some on my side of the partisan divide and some of my friends in the environmental community either working to minimize his recent efforts regarding the Land and Water Conservation Fund or the criticisms they raise for not pushing to bundle the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act with the LWCF funding measure scheduled for a Senate vote later this week.
If, as expected, Mitch McConnell’s Senate approves the bill providing for full funding of the LWCF, the full promise of that half-century old legislation will finally be realized. Millions more dollars will become available dependably every year to help erase maintenance backlogs and meet increasing public demands at our national parks and monuments as well as on U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management run lands. More money will become available to local governments for projects ranging from local parks, tennis courts and pools to biking and hiking trails.
Passage of permanent funding at the long-promised but rarely seen levels anticipated in the original legislation will also finally honor the agreement that brought non-taxpayer dollars that provide the sole basis of LWCF funding. Energy companies drilling offshore agreed to fund LWCF in exchange for those rights in the Gulf of Mexico and elsewhere. That promise for full funding at the $900M per year level has only been kept twice since made in the late 1960s. Some years, LWCF funding has been less than a third of the level originally authorized by Congress. Royalties paid by those energy companies have largely flowed to the general fund, something not anticipated in the original legislation.
It’s not hard to connect the political dots leading to McConnell and the Trump administration finally agreeing to seek full funding for LWCF.
Yes, the president and his party are rightfully fearful of losing control of the Senate come November. Yes, two of the most endangered GOP senators up for re-election are Gardner and Steve Daines of Montana, both of whom worked to garner Trump’s promise to sign the funding legislation if it passed. Yes, it should be expected that Gardner and Daines will play that card while campaigning in home states where their constituents place high values on our public lands.
So what? There are plenty of other issues with which to hammer Gardner and, I presume, Gaines with deserved criticisms.
While many of us would also like to see the CORE Act become law and various wilderness and non-wilderness protections extended to another 400,000 Colorado acres where local governments and other constituencies have supported those additions, sometimes the perfect can be the enemy of the good. That’s the stance of six former Secretaries of the Interior of both parties who are recommending the LWCF measure be passed without amendments. With folks as different politically as Bruce Babbitt and Gale Norton, Ken Salazar and Ryan Zinke agreeing it’s smart to keep the funding bill clean, that ought to tell us something.
That said, our senior senator, Michael Bennet, shares the credit for the possibility we’ll see full funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund, something he’s championed fulltime since becoming a senator. It’s notable that Bennet, seeing the momentum Gardner has been able to finally engender with the administration and GOP lawmakers, has been more graceful than some others about his Senate colleague’s efforts.
Bennet also deserves kudos for his efforts to advance the CORE Act, which also deserves Senate consideration after passage in the House. While thanking Gardner for his work on LWCF, it’s also fair to note he’s the only U.S. Senator from Colorado in 60 years who hasn’t sponsored wilderness legislation and that he’s failed to honor widespread support for the CORE Act. Even Garfield County’s commissioners are okay with the language in the Act that pertains to lands in their jurisdiction, including the Thompson Divide. Rep. Scott Tipton and our Mesa County commissioners are also outliers in opposing CORE.
Criticize Gardner, if you must, for what he hasn’t done. But let’s say “Thank You” to both him and to Senator Bennet for what looks to be successful work on LWCF.
Jim Spehar spent much of the latter part of his professional life working across partisan divides in support of the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.