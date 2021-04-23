“Nothing dollarable is safe, however guarded.” – John Muir
Muir, the legendary conservationist, offered that observation early in the last century as part of his failed effort to preserve a part of Yosemite National Park from use as a site for the controversial Hetch Hetchy reservoir. His words come to mind in the context of a couple of a couple of headlines in last Friday’s Daily Sentinel.
“Stone-Manning to be nominated to run BLM”, one read. “Boebert calls for new PILT payment formula,” said the other. “How’s he going to tie those two things together?” you might ask.
Let’s first consider that second headline.
Those of us who’ve been involved in local government might applaud the idea of bigger checks from the federal government, payments in lieu of taxes (PILT) on federal lands within local jurisdictions. Mesa County received a little more than a couple of bucks per acre last year for the roughly 1.5M acres of federal lands surrounding us. Our congresswoman doesn’t offer a dollar amount for her suggested increase. She does say current payments “are a fraction of the dollars counties would receive if they were able to put these lands to productive private use” or “if value-based taxation or economic development occurred on these federal lands.”
While Boebert doesn’t directly suggest selling off federal lands, one might wonder where money to boost PILT payments without increasing federal spending, her stated desire, would come from. Another logical question might be whether she’d apply the same market-based consideration to public land leasing fees for oil and gas and mining. That would also increase returns to local governments which share in Federal Mineral Lease payments.
Action on Lauren Boebert’s proposal, if any, would come in the context of a changed Congress and the new administration’s very different take on public land issues. That’s where the story under that other headline comes into play.
There’s a new sheriff in town with a bunch of new deputies. Joe Biden’s stance on public lands differs from that of his predecessor. Fair to say Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is very different from Ryan Zinke and David Bernhardt. More notable might be the differences between leadership at the Bureau of Land Management under the Biden and Trump administrations.
Both Tracy-Stone Manning and Nada Culver bring very different backgrounds to the bureau than did William Perry Pendley, who was never confirmed and whose nomination to head the BLM was finally withdrawn. I do not know Stone-Manning, nominated last week to be BLM Director, though I’ve worked with others who do. I have worked on projects with Culver, the bureau’s new Deputy Director of Policy and Programs and interim director. Anyone concerned about the future of our public lands ought to celebrate both appointments.
I don’t recall ever personally hugging a tree, though I’ve smiled and rejoiced while watching my oldest granddaughter do just that. I participated in annual assessment work on family mining claims near Crested Butte relinquished decades ago after years in inactivity and also come from a family that’s benefited from grazing rights on federal lands.
Many years of my public and professional lives were spent attempting to balance what’s “dollarable” on our public lands with the needs of wildlife, communities and desires to preserve some portion of those lands in a natural state to be enjoyed now and in the future. So I have some understanding of the thoughts which immediately preceded Muir’s early 20th Century exclamation that “Nothing dollarable is safe…”
“Timber and water are universal wants”, he wrote in the context of demands of that time, “and of course the Government is aware that no scheme of management of the public domain failing to provide for them can possibly be maintained.”
In short, Tracy Stone-Manning and Nada Culver at the BLM, Lauren Boebert and the rest of our elected officials, all of us really, need to acknowledge and thoughtfully manage that balance between preservation and other beneficial uses. But also remember the flip side of “dollarable” and another true purpose behind the effort to protect and preserve natural places that began with Teddy Roosevelt.
Muir put it this way:
"Everybody needs beauty as well as bread, places to play in and pray in where nature may heal and cheer and give strength to the body and soul." — John Muir.
Jim Spehar also hopes for equal consideration of not only where BLM headquarters is located but of how the agency can best fulfill its mission. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.